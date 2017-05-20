Replacing Zuma will make no difference, says Maimane – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Replacing Zuma will make no difference, says Maimane
Independent Online
Matjhabeng – The culture of corruption has become part of the African National Congress and cannot be corrected, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said on Saturday. Speaking at a public meeting in Matjhabeng in the Free State, as part of his …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!