Report: Antonio Conte Planning Summer Move For Dani Alves

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is lining up a surprise summer move for Juventus defender Dani Alves, reports to the Daily Express.

The 34-year-old has rekindled his career since moving to Turin from Barcelona last summer, playing a keep role in the Bianconeri’s assault on the Serie A title and a second Champions League final appearance in three seasons.

With the Premier League title seemingly in the bag for Chelsea, Conte is keen to bolster his squad ahead of next season’s title defence.

And, with John Terry set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, the Express report Conte has set his sights on Alves.

While he still is under contract, he is not short of offers from teams primed to play in Europe next year – although the Brazilian is said to to be excited about the possibility of winning a treble this year with Juve.

Therefore Conte will wait until after the end of the season to see where the Turin club end up before making a move, with the Chelsea boss wanting an experienced defender to bolster his ranks.

The post Report: Antonio Conte Planning Summer Move For Dani Alves appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

