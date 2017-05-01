Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Report By Sahara Reporters About Buhari Being Unable To Eat or Drink is false – Buhari’s P.A

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Report By Sahara Reporters About Buhari Being Unable To Eat or Drink is false – Buhari’s P.A

The personal assistant to President Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad has described as false a recent report by Sahara Reporters on the President’s health.

The online publication in a report headlined; “Buhari Has Difficulty Drinking And Eating, But Cabal Won’t Let Him Travel For Urgent Treatment” alleged that the president’s effort to travel abroad for treatment has been frustrated by a cabal

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.