Report Corrupt Judges To NJC, CJN Tells Nigerians

By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, has called on Nigerians to petition any judicial officer involved in corruption and unprofessional conduct in any part of the country to the National Judicial Council, NJC.

The Chief Justice, while reacting to allegation of fraud against the Supreme Court in the Anambra Central Senatorial District, where Senator Uche Ekwuniife accused the Judiciary of robbing her of her mandate, said Nigerians should learn to take advantage of institutions that have been established to handle allegations of corruption and unprofessional conduct by judicial officers.

The CJN advised against individuals dragging the name of the judiciary in the mud through unsubstantiated allegations in the mass media.

He also advised such individuals to employ well-established institutions and avenues to petition any judicial officer who engaged in corruption and unprofessional conduct.

“Therefore, in the interest of the generality of Nigerians, and the on-going war against corruption, the Chief Justice of Nigeria calls on Senator Ekwunife to petition the Judges she accuses of corruption and unprofessional conduct,” the CJN said.

The CJN assured Nigerians that if anyone has evidence against any ‘corrupt’ judicial officer, and such a person brings forward the necessary documents before the National Judicial Council, the concerned judicial officer or officers will be investigated and where found liable, dealt with in accordance with the law.

