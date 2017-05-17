Report: Everton To Demand £50 Million For Ross Barkley

Everton will reportedly demand £50m from any potential suitors for Ross Barkley.

Manager Ronald Koeman has made it clear that the midfielder will be sold this summer if he does not sign the new contract that has been offered.

Ronald Koeman recently claimed that the 23-year-old has until the end of this week to make a decision about his future.

According to The Telegraph, Everton have decided on a £50m price tag due to his age, form and the fact that elite clubs, such as Tottenham Hotspur, are expected to show their interest at the end of the season.

Barkley is a homegrown talent having come through the youth ranks on Merseyside, and this season he has scored five goals and made eight assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

The post Report: Everton To Demand £50 Million For Ross Barkley appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

