Report: Harry Redknapp Agrees Deal To Stay On As Birmingham City Manager

Harry Redknapp has verbally agreed a one-year deal to remain Birmingham City manager, according to Sky sports.

Harru Redknapp held positive talks with representatives of the club’s Chinese owners at St Andrew’s on Tuesday, after he confirmed he wanted the job – if the owners could assure him he would be backed financially.

The 70-year-old, who said yesterday Birmingham cannot endure another relegation scrap next season, wanted a big enough budget for the playing squad so that they can compete in the top half of the Sky Bet Championship.

Redknapp stayed in the West Midlands on Tuesday night and although written contracts are yet to be drawn up, Sky Sports News HQ understands an agreement has been reached for the ex-West Ham manager to take charge of Blues until the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

