Report: James Rodriguez Offered To Manchester United

Man Utd have been offered the chance to buy Real attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, according to Sky sports.

James is expected to leave Madrid this summer after becoming frustrated at the lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane.

Real signed the Colombian from Monaco for £71m after he helped his country reach the quarter finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Real want to recoup most of the transfer fee they paid three years ago, but a source close to the player believes they will accept an offer in the region of £50m.

James has the same agent as United manager Jose Mourinho – Jorge Mendes.

James Rodriguez has scored 36 goals in 109 appearances for Real and was part of the squad that won the Champions League last season.

