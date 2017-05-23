Pages Navigation Menu

Report: Jermain Defoe Agrees To Three-year £130,000-a-week Deal With Bournemouth

Posted on May 23, 2017

Jermain Defoe has agreed to join Bournemouth on a free transfer from Sunderland.

He will now discuss personal terms and take a medical before formally signing a contract

Defoe finished top scorer with 15 in Sunderland’s awful campaign – which saw David Moyes walk out on the club on Monday.

Bournemouth believe that Defoe is still more than capable of finding the back of the net regularly in the top flight despite turning 35 in five months.

They are also prepared to offer him a lucrative wage packet because there is no transfer fees involved.

Jermain Defoe scored 34 goals in 82 league starts after joining Sunderland from MLS side Toronto in January 2015.

