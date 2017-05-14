Report: Liverpool To Announce Signing Of Hull City Defender Andrew Robertson

Liverpool will announce the signing of Hull defender Andrew Robertson when the transfer window opens, according to the Sunday People.

Jurgen Klopp has won the race for the 23-year-old Scotland international (left), who has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the KCOM Stadium.

The capture of Robertson addresses Liverpool’s on-going left-back issue, which has been manfully covered the versatile James Milner.

The Mirror claim the Reds have their sights set on Robertson’s team-mate Harry Maguire (right), although the centre-back has shelved transfer talk for the time being to focus on secure the Tigers’ top-flight status.

The post Report: Liverpool To Announce Signing Of Hull City Defender Andrew Robertson appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

