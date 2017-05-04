Report: New Contract Talks With Thibaut Courtois Yet To Begin

Chelsea have yet to open contract negotiations with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, despite his desire to remain at Stamford Bridge.

According to reports no contract talks have been scheduled with the Belgian international, who maintains he is settled at the club.

“I have two more years of contract left. In London everything is going well for me and I am happy,” Courtois told Spanish station Cadena Ser in March. “We will see at the end of the season whether they offer me something, but at the moment there is no offer. Would I like to be offered a new deal? Sure.

“I’m very happy at Chelsea and if they want to continue with me, that would be great.”

It is understood Real Madrid are monitoring Courtois’ situation, but have made Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea their top priority this summer.

