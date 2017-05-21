Report: Tottenham To Sell Kyle Walker For £40 Million

Premier League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly ask for £40m for right-back Kyle Walker should the player leave White Hart Lane during the summer.

Kyle Walkker is thought to be a target for both Chelsea and Manchester City and the 26-year-old’s place in Mauricio Pochettino‘s starting XI has looked increasing uncertain following the emergence of Kieran Trippier.

According to The Mirror, recent talks between Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy have led to Walker’s departure becoming more likely come the end of the season.

Alongside Chelsea and City it is also thought that Bayern Munich could be keen on a move for Walker, following the retirement of veteran defender Philipp Lahm.

