Reps call for restoration of power to liberated Boko Haram areas

The House of Representatives has urged Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to, as a matter of urgency, restore electricity supply to communities liberated from insurgency in the North-East.

The lawmakers particularly asked the ministry to give priority to Michika and Madagali Local Government Areas of Adamawa.

This was sequel to a motion by Rep. Adamu Kamale (Adamawa- PDP) at plenary on Wednesday.

In the motion, Kamale said that Michika and Madagali were among local government areas hitherto occupied by Boko Haram insurgents.

He said that the liberation of the areas by the military in March, 2015, enabled the return of residents to their homes.

According to him, almost all the public and private infrastructure in those areas was destroyed by the insurgents.

The legislator said the national grid line leading to Michika and Madalgali was vandalised by the terrorists, adding that as a result, residents in the areas had lived in perpetual darkness since they returned.

He added that as a result of the destructions, commercial activities in the areas were at low ebb, thereby, compounding poverty level of the returnees.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the members, and in his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Mr Yakubu Dogara, mandated the Committee on Power to interface with the ministry.

He gave the committee six weeks for the assignment.

