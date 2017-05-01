Reps committed to passing new minimum wage bill- Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara has stated that the House is committed to passing a new minimum wage bill.

In a statement to mark the 2017 Workers’ Day, Dogara, reiterated the resolve and commitment of the parliament to enacting the New minimum wage bill for Nigerian workers.

He said that increasing workers’ salary and wages has become necessary in view of the current inflation, naira devaluation and rising cost of living.

” I wish to congratulate the entire Nigerian workers as they join their counterparts the world over in commemorating the International Workers’ Day. While commending you for your sacrifice and commitment to the service and building of the nation, I wish to assure you that the National Assembly and in particular , the 8th House of Represntatives remains committed to the passage of the National Minimum Wage Bill when presented by the Executive and initiating other laws and legislative interventions that will promote the welfare and well being of Nigerian Workers”.

Dogara, however enjoined workers, especially civil servants to rededicate themselves to duty and support government’s laudable policies and programmes.

” As you mark this historic day, I wish to remind Nigerians of the sacrifices made by the working class in nation building and commit yourselves to doing even more in supporting government’s activities that will better the lots of our citizens “, Dogara stated.

