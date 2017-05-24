Reps decry N400bn debt owed by FG on road projects executed by States – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
Reps decry N400bn debt owed by FG on road projects executed by States
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The House of Representatives on Wednesday expressed concern over the standard of various road projects executed by State Governments on behalf Federal Government. According to the legislative brief presented by Rimamnde Shawulu (PDP-Taraba), …
N400bn debt: Reps move to check govs over execution of federal roads
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!