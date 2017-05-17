Reps donate 82 boxes with assorted materials to 82 freed Chibok girls

Members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday visited the released Chibok school girls at the Department of State Services, DSS, Clinic in Abuja and donated 82 boxes filled with assorted clothing and toiletries. Chairman of the House Committee on Women in Parliament, Rep. Evelyn Ogoro (Delta-PDP), led the delegation on behalf of the Speaker, […]

Reps donate 82 boxes with assorted materials to 82 freed Chibok girls

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

