Reps hold public hearing on Bills on electronic, diaspora voting

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has said that effective legal framework is key to credible elections in the country. Dogara said this at a public hearing on the proposed further amendments to the Electoral Act 2010 organised by the House of Representatives in Abuja on Monday. He said that with…

