Reps invite IG over invasion of Rano’s house by SARS operatives

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—THE House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee, yesterday, resolved to invite the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, and the leader of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Ikeja, Lagos State over the raid on the residence of a Kano lawmaker, Sani Rano.

The committee, chaired by Rep Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu), arrived at this decision after listening to the lawmaker affected by the raid.

The committee was told that five SARS men came all the way from Lagos to conduct the search and that nothing incriminating was found in the lawmaker’s residence.

Rano told the committee that the SARS men, after booking at the Kano CID office that they were going to conduct a search at a residence at Sharada, they went to his residence about 6p.m., at Naibawa and after searching his house, they went to his daughter’s house for same.

The committee is to immediately write the IG and the Lagos SARS men to appear before it on a yet-to-be-announced date.

