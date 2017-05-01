Reps ready to pass new minimum wage bill – Dogara
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that they are committed to passing a new minimum wage bill. Dogara made this known in a statement released on Sunday to mark the 2017 Workers’ Day, signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassa. “I wish to congratulate the entire […]
