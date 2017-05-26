Pages Navigation Menu

Reps reverses motion on recall of sport Federations’ board members

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The House of Representatives, on Thursday reversed its motion which asked the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports to postpone the planned elections into the National Sports Federations. The ministry had dissolved boards of the national sports federations and directed the secretaries to run their affairs during the process of the elections. Following the dissolution, […]

