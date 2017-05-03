Reps seek review of workers’ minimum wage

Moved by yesterday’s protest by the organised labour, the House of Representatives has called for a review of the national minimum wage.Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had collectively asked for an upward review to N56, 000 and above.

The Chairman, Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, moved the motion for an immediate review.Contributing, Nnena Ukeje said unless the different amounts demanded by workers were harmonised, it would be difficult to pass the minimum wage bill.

The workers had reportedly booed Senate President of Senate Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, during the country’s May Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

In the motion, Onyewuchi extolled the resilience of the workers and urged the lawmakers to appreciate their contributions to national development.

He added that the workers had demonstrated sufficient commitment despite the economic challenges that have made survival difficult.

Speaker Dogara referred the bill to the House Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity and assured the organised labour of the House’s commitment to workers wellbeing

The speaker cited the passage of the Consumer Protection bill and the on-going Corporate Manslaughter bill as proof of its commitment.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

