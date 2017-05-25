Reps Seek To Regulate Execution Of FG Projects

By Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel,

The House of Representatives yesterday, read for a second time, a bill for an act to regulate the execution of federal government projects.

The bill which seeks to regulate the execution of federal government projects by states is also to provide a legal framework for theb process which state governments execute federal government projects, and aimed at providing more transparency in the conceptualizations, execution and payment for federal government projects executed by the states.

In his debate, sponsor of the bill, Hon. Rimam Shawulu who noted that state governments have recently intervened in some federal government roads within their domain, said that these interventions are usually aimed at relieving road users from untold hardship.

Shawulu also stated that while some of the states have claimed that the federal government is indebted to them to the tune of over N400 billion spent on federal projects, several of the projects executed by state governments unfortunately, do not meet the standards required by the federal government as some of the projects are poorly executed with substandard materials.

Contributing, Hon. Fredrick Agbedi who commended state interventions in federal government projects, noted that but for the efforts of the state governments, most of the roads would have been impassable.

Agbedi, however noted the need for openness in the execution of such projects adding that the bill will bring about the required transparency and enhance the quality of federal government projects executed by states.

“The essence of this bill is to create transparency in the process. How is this process cost? Do the states follow due process?

The Bill was referred to the Committees on Finance and Public Procurement.

The post Reps Seek To Regulate Execution Of FG Projects appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

