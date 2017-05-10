Reps slam Dalung over dissolution of boards of sports federations

The House of Representatives on Wednesday criticised the dissolution of Boards of Sports Federations by Mr Solomon Dalung, the Minister of Youth and Sports. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the sports ministry announced the dissolution of the boards of all national sports federations. The ministry also announced the postponement of election into the federations till June 13.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

