Reps tackle BPP on crude oil pre-shipment contract

Posted on May 15, 2017

Members of Parliament (MoPs) on Monday expressed grave displeasure over the usurpation of Presidential directive on the engagement of consultants and contractors for the pre-shipment inspection and monitoring of crude oil by Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP). Oluwole Oke, Chairman, House Committee on Public Procurement who presided over the two-day investigative public hearing into the…

