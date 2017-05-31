Reps Urge Nigerians To Keep Faith With Democracy

By Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel, Abuja

To commemorate this year’s democracy day, the House of Representatives has called on Nigerians to reinstate their faith in the country’s democracy regardless of the current challenges.

This was contained in a motion to celebrate democracy in the country, moved by Hon. Emmanuel Orker-Jev.

In his debate, Orker-Jev, while recounting the democratic successes recorded so far, also acknowledged the challenges the country faced.

He, however,expressed optimism that the challenges will be surmounted in no time adding that the situation is as a result of a “badly run economy” and fall in the price of crude globally.

“As we celebrate democracy, we should not pretend that it is a bed of roses as there are numerous challenges we are still faced with but inspite of these, there are indices pointing to the fact that the

country has made significant progress.

“In celebrating, we must acknowledge that there is agitation, frustration and anger amongst Nigerians but we shouldn’t blame the situation on Buhari’s administration, but on a badly run economy and the significant drop in the price of crude as at the time Buhari took over power”, Orker-Jev stated.

In her contribution, Hon. Nnenna Ukeje said there was a need to move forward as a nation, rebuild democratic institutions as well as build strong opposition as these are the bastion of true democracy.

She stressed the need for the executive to respect the doctrine of separation of powers and drive a democracy that promotes the rule of law, respects fundamental human rights and press freedom for democracy to be said to have grown.

“We should realise that for us to go forward, we must rebuild an strengthen our democratic institutions, we must build a strong opposition because these are qualities of a true democracy.

The post Reps Urge Nigerians To Keep Faith With Democracy appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

