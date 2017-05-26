Reps: We were misled on sports federations’ elections

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, reversed its motion calling on the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports to postpone the planned elections into the National Sports Federations and recall members of the boards that were dissolved. While explaining reasons for the rescind of the decision, the House in a motion pursuant to Order Nine Rule 1(6) of the Standing Orders of the House, moved by Rep. Ahmed Kaita (APC-Katsina) explained that emerging facts regarding the reforms being undertaken by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports to democratise the leadership of the national sports federations.

