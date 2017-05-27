Rescue of 82 Chibok girls, proof of FG’s commitment to Nigerian child – Tinubu

Lagos – Oluremi Tinubu, the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, said the recent rescue of 82 abducted Chibok schoolgirls was proof of the commitment of the Federal Government to the well-being of the Nigerian child.

Tinubu said this on Saturday in Lagos in her message on the occasion the Children’s Day celebration marked annually on May 27.

She expressed the hope that the remaining girls would be rescued soon and be reunited with their families.

Tinubu also urged the government to provide food, shelter, affordable and accessible health care and education for those who had been displaced by insurgency.

“This is your right and I hope that Nigeria can be better to provide you a whole world of opportunities ahead of you.

“It is my hope that every one of you can be protected from violence in all its forms such as exploitation, abuse, trafficking, physical and humiliating punishment and harmful traditional practices among others.

“However, you must not let the difficulty of the situation around you limit the greatness you have,” she said.

She promised to continue to do her best to ensure better conditions, welfare and opportunities for children, women and the vulnerable in the society as the senator representing Lagos Central.

“My commitment to you children has not waned.

“You are Nigeria’s future and everything you do and learn is to prepare you for that great responsibility and equip you with all the necessary tools. Please make the most of it.

“I wish you a happy Children’s Day and I hope sincerely that you take on the baton of excellence, impacting lives, your surroundings and Nigeria in all you do, ” Tinubu said.

The Children’s Day was set aside by the United Nations in 1964 to celebrate the importance of children.

