‘Rescue of 82 Chibok Schoolgirls, Proof of FG’s Commitment to Nigerian Child’

Senator Oluremi Tinubu representing Lagos Central Senatorial District has said the recent rescue of 82 of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls is a proof of the commitment of the Federal Government to the wellbeing of the Nigerian child.

On the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day, she said her prayers were with the remainder of the over 200 girls abducted from their dormitory in Chibok in 2014 who are still in captivity.

Senator Tinubu expressed the hope that the remaining girls would be rescued soon and reunited with their families.

In a letter addressed to the Nigerian Child across the 36 states of the federation, Senator Tinubu also charged the government to provide for those who have been displaced by insurgency and are often without basic necessities – food, shelter, affordable and accessible health care and education.

“This is your right and I hope that Nigeria can be better to provide you a whole world of opportunities ahead of you. It is my hope that every one of you can be protected from violence such in all its forms such as exploitation and abuse, trafficking, physical and humiliating punishment, harmful traditional practices etc. However, you must not let the difficulty of the situation around you limit the greatness you carry,” she said.

The letter read:

“Dear Nigerian Child,

It is the 27th of May, a day set aside to celebrate you a valuable resource, our hope and leaders of tomorrow; appreciate childhood and address issues that concern you all. Thus, I rejoice with you.

“This children’s day is a joyous one, particularly so, in light of the return of 82 Chibok girls, children like you who were abducted in 2014 and deprived of access to their homes, education, parents and loved ones. The return of these girls is proof of the commitment of this government to your wellbeing. My prayers are with those still in captivity and for their hasty return.

“Some of you, especially those who have been displaced by insurgency, are often without basic necessities – food, shelter, affordable and accessible health care and education. This is your right and I hope that Nigeria can be better to provide you a whole world of opportunities ahead of you.

“It is my hope that every one of you can be protected from violence such in all its forms such as exploitation and abuse, trafficking, physical and humiliating punishment, harmful traditional practices etc. However, you must not let the difficulty of the situation around you limit the greatness you carry.

“My commitment to you children has not waned. As the Senator representing Lagos Central, I will continue to do my best to ensure better conditions, welfare and opportunities for you all.

“You are the leaders of tomorrow, Nigeria’s future; and everything you do and learn is to prepare you for that great responsibility and equip you with all the necessary tools. Please make the most of it.

“Happy Children’s Day 2017.”

Today, I wish you a happy Children’s day and hope sincerely that you take on the baton of excellence, impacting lives, your surroundings and Nigeria in all you do.

