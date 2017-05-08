Rescued Chibok Girls: This is a pleasant 2nd anniversary gift to Nigerians – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has described the rescue of 82 Chibok schoolgirls as a pleasant 2nd anniversary gift to Nigerians. The President made this known in Abuja on Sunday at a reception organised in honour of the rescued girls who were brought to Abuja after their release on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports…
The post Rescued Chibok Girls: This is a pleasant 2nd anniversary gift to Nigerians – Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!