Respect the privacy of released Chibok girls, Amnesty tells Fed Govt

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Amnesty International has urged the Nigerian government to respect the privacy of the 82 Chibok girls released on Saturday by the Boko Haram insurgents.
In a statement by the Osai Ojigho, Amnesty International’s Nigeria Director, the organisation said it is vital now that they receive adequate physical and psychosocial counselling and support so that they can fully reintegrate in their communities.
He said the government should ensure that the released girls are reunited with their families and not kept in lengthy detention and security screening which can only add to their suffering and plight.
“Boko Haram members have executed and tortured thousands of civilians and raped and forced into marriage girls and women. They have been indoctrinated and even forced to fight for Boko Haram.The Nigerian authorities must now do more to ensure the safe return of the thousands of women and girls, as well as men and boys abducted by Boko Haram,” Amnesty International stated.

