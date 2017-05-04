Restructuring on front burner as Akinrinade presents book

It was a ceremony to present a new book.

But yesterday’s gathering in Lagos turned out to be that – and more.

It was an opportunity for some prominent citizens to review the state of the nation.

Their stand – restructuring is inevitable to become a true nation.

To Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Nigeria is making poor efforts at building a federation. The police, he said, must be restructured as a first step, even within the existing awkward federal structure.

It was all at the presentation of Gen. Alani Akinrinade’s My Dialogue With Nigeria at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos.

Aregbesola, who described himself as a federalist, said Nigeria is the only federation where the police and the entire internal security arrangement are unitary.

“Why must the Commissioner of Police in a state report only to the Inspector-General of Police? Why should the CP not take orders from the zonal commanders? It is an unconventional arrangement,” he said.

He said even as Nigeria is still dilly-dallying over restructuring, that the attitude of the citizenry over other important issues, such as productivity, accountability and transparency, is appalling.

In his view, it is shocking that Nigerians are indifferent towards a recent report from the Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) that N315 billion and $21.8 billion or about N7 trillion, by 2017 exchange rate, is not paid by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to the Federation Account.

“If we are actually interested in our development and progress, we must not fail to harp on this anomaly in our accounting system and our management of federal resources,” Aregbesola said.

The auditorium was filled to capacity, by Gen. Akinrinade’s friends, associates, family members and admirers.

My Dialogue With Nigeria is a compendium of interviews, speeches and lectures by the former Chief of Army Staff. It was a gathering of retired military officers, governors, intellectuals, captains of industy and traditional rulers. The event was chaired by Chief Jonathan Olopade.

The book reviewer, Prof. Adebayo Williams, described Akinrinade as one of Nigeria’s most illustrious citizens ever and a great career soldier who rose to the very pinnacle of his profession.

He said: “Akinrinade is a distinguished warrior, consummate strategist, military philosopher, officer-gentleman, democratic freedom fighter, Nigerian nationalist and Yoruba patriot.”

The eminent scholar said the book explains much of the puzzle and “what we propose as the Akinrinade conundrum”.

He added: “The title itself is revealing. My Dialogue With Nigeria is a robust and a tipping of the military cap to democratic spirit and restitution. The typical General does not engage in dialogue. He deals in diktats and peremptory instructions…

“This is a book that has been eagerly awaited for almost three decades. Many other military chieftains, notably Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. David Jemibewon, Gen. James Oluleye, Gen. Alexandaer Madiebo, Brig. Hilary Njoku, Majors Oyewole and Ademoyega and a host of others have published their memoirs. As a pivotal figure during the civil war, particularly as the top commander in the run-up of events leading to the collapse of Biafra, many are of the opinion that these accounts cannot be complete without listening to Gen. Akinrinde’s account.”

Speaker after speaker praised the General for his principled stand on national issues and for being a detribalised Nigerian.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said there is nobody in Yorubaland who would not honour Akinrinade because he is not partisan. He said: “You are always available for the Yoruba cause. I see you as a person who has dismissed one of the theories of one of my heroes, the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, as encapsulated in one of his songs, Opposite People.”

Akeredolu shares the retired officer’s views on decentralisation of the system of government. He added: “The time has come for proper restructuring. We must prepare a blueprint for restructuring. I believe he will give us more details about his idea of restructuring in his memoir.”

Former Governor of Osun State and the founding Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, said he was proud, after listening to the testimonies about Akinrinade’s integrity, courage, intellect and patriotic zeal.

“What we are celebrating today is how hard-working Gen. Akinrinade has been. We hope that generations to come would emulate the culture of hardwork which he epitomises,” Akande said.

APC stalwart Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he had tremendous respect for Akinrinade – for his sense of industry.

Tinubu recalled that the retired General rose to his feet after the setback of the NADECO era, when his house was houses were burnt. Tinubu, who was represented by his media aide, Mr. Tunde Rahman, said: “He believes in restructuring, so that we can all have a stake in this country. We are all waiting for his memoir, which we believe will be a blueprint for restructuring.”

A leader of the Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, said Akinrinade deserved the encomiums poured on him.

He said: “Gen. Akinrinade is a humble, intelligent and nationalistic individual committed to the progress of the nation. He has been consistent in advocating for restructuring; he should continue. There is no doubt about it; without restructuring, this country will break.”

To former Minister of Defence Lt-Gen. Aliyu Gasau (retd), Gen. Akinrinade is like an elder brother. He said: “I served under a very courageous General, an interesting personality, a humanist and a generous person.”

Gen. Gasau said he was glad ”My Dialogue With Nigeria is here, but this is not the book we are expecting from you; we are still waiting for your memoir.”

He added: “I am writing my own book, where I will mention how you influenced my career.”

Former Foreign Minister Maj-Gen. Ike Nwachukwu described Gen. Akinrinade as one of the best military officers the Nigerian Army has ever produced. He said: “I respect him for his great intellect. He took me to the war, where he showed tremendous courage and leadership quality.”

Nwachukwu recalled how his ingenuity made it easy for the Nigerian Army to recapture Agbor in the present day Delta State during the civil war. He said when Akinrinade was removed as the commander of the group, they protested to the military authorities in Lagos and he was eventually brought back.

Gen. Alabi Isama (retd) also described Gen. Akinrinade as one of the best officers produced by Nigeria, adding and that he continues to be relevant even in civilian life.

He said: “Akinrinade and I do not always agree. We do not argue, but we debate and agree at the end of the day. The interesting thing is that even though he talks about restructuring, Akinrinade does not want Nigeria divided.”

The book presenter, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, said what he found interesting about Gen. Akinrinade is his reliability. He said: “I have not read the book, but it should be a Bible for all Nigerians, because of Akinrinade’s integrity.”

He said: “We thank God for making Akinrinade what he is today. I trust him for anything. When the country was in problem, particularly when the Southwest was in disarray, he was one of those people who tried to hold the region together through their actions and speeches. My prayer is that God will continue to give us people like Akinrinade.”

Gen. Akinrinade said his family had been mounting pressure on him since 1971 to write his memoir. He added that his initial efforts at putting his memoir together was consumed by fire during the NADECO struggle.

Gen. Akinrinade said he gained immensely from the counsel of the late Chief Abraham Adesanya, the late Chief Anthony Enahoro, Chief Adebanjo, Prof. Segun Gbadegesin, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Chief Alex Duduyemi, Dr. Adeagbo, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Prof. Banji Akintoye and Prof. Williams.

On My Dialogue With Nigeria, he said: “I hope that this contribution will halt the journey of our country to perdition.”

At the ceremony were Gen. Muhammed Magoro, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Gen. David Jemibewon, Brig-Gen. Ola Oni, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Chief Adebayo Adetunji, Prof. Olu Aina, Chief Alex Duduyemi, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Chief Cornelius Adebayo, Chief Debo Kotun and Chief Kola Daisi.

Others are: Vanguard publisher Uncle Sam Amuka-Pemu, Mr. Muiz Banire, Dr. Amos Akingba, Chief Ekundayo Morakinyo, Prof. Wale Omole, Lady Maiden Ibru, Prof. Dupe Adelabu, Hon. Wale Oshun, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Prof. Anya Anya.

