By Leke Adeseri, South West Editor & Gbenga Oke

lagos—The top brass of Lt. Gen. Alani Akinrinade’s constituency, the military, yesterday, gathered in Lagos, to honour him and join other prominent Nigerians in the clarion call for the restructuring of Nigeria, saying it will bring about the real change the country needs.

Among those who renewed the call for restructuring of the country are National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu; governors of Osun and Ondo states, Mr Rauf Aregbesola and Chief Rotimi Akeredolu; General Alani Akinrinade, retd and Mr. Ray Ekpu, among others.

They spoke at the presentation of a book titled: “My Dialogue With Nigeria,” written by Lt. Gen. Akinrinade at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Lagos. They urged President Muhammadu Buhari to go all out and restructure Nigeria.

Restructuring’ll not break Nigeria – Ray Ekpu

Former Newswatch magazine Editor-In-Chief, Mr Ray Ekpu, said that calls for the restructuring of Nigeria would not lead to her disintegration.

According to him, restructuring Nigeria is an idea whose time has come whether the people like it or not.

“Mr President should not listen to those saying that the restructuring of Nigeria will lead to the country’s disintegration. It will not. A lot of Nigerians really believe in Nigeria. The restructuring of Nigeria will bring a great positive change to this country. This will make the President of Nigeria a great hero.’’

Ekpu, who represented MayFive Publications, the publishers of the book, said there were already signs of restructuring in the country, as some states had started having their own police and vigilante groups.

He said the book was a compendium of the author’s various interviews and writings on his beliefs and need for true federalism in Nigeria.

According to him, the author had always exhibited frankness, courage, integrity and humility while in the Nigerian Army and other private endeavours.

I am a restructuring advocate – Tinubu

Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by his spokesman, Mr Tunde Rahman, said he remains an advocate of restructuring.

His words: “I believe and support restructuring. I also remain a true advocate of restructuring and true federalism and I will not be found wanting when and where the issue of restructuring is being discussed.”

Nigeria ripe for proper restructuring – Akeredolu

Also speaking, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said the time has come for proper restructuring of Nigeria, saying: “I share the view on total decentralization of Nigeria, I believe in it and I believe the time has come for proper restructuring in this country. I would argue it anywhere, any time and I will support it. I also believe strongly that we have to work out a master plan on restructuring and we have to discontinue just talking about it.”

He continued: “I wouldn’t have been anywhere else today except at the launch of this book. What General Akinrinade is enjoying today is that he has put himself in a position of an elder and he has earned himself respect of all. There is nobody in Yoruba land who will not give him preference because he has never been partisan on any issue. There are times when we need somebody to talk for us, whether in Afenifere or any other major Yoruba group, General Akinrinade is always there to accept. He remains a fine gentleman and officer.”

Akinrinade, Williams, Olopade speak

Explaining why Nigeria needs to be restructured, Akinrinade said only merchants of doom would advise President Buhari that restructuring will give birth to disintegration.

Akinrinade said over the years, his family and friends had urged him to put his experiences in a book and commended those who made the publication and its presentation a success.

Thanking those who attended the book launch, Akinrinade said: “I was actually expecting governors of Osun and Ondo to send their representatives, but I am shocked to see them both at this event. I am very grateful for their kind gesture. I also appreciate all of you who helped to canvass to ensure that my book is written. My late Uncle had encouraged me to write since 1971. The efforts I made then were what went up in flames during the years of the locust. But I said to myself, I will make more effort to ensure I write another. I must commend people like late Baba Abraham Adesanya, Pa Anthony Enahoro, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Bisi Akande, Bolaji Akinyemi, Cornelius Adebayo, Kayode Fayemi, Tunde Bakare, Dr Adeagbo of the Yoruba academy. These people have been my mentors. I also remain grateful to Prof Bayo Williams and I must commend the Publisher of Vanguard newspapers, Sam Amuka. You will forever remain my wonderful uncle and my in-law. I also thank General Aliyu Gusau for always being there for me and my family. Without Gusau, I would not have had a passport to travel out of Nigeria today. I just hope this book will contribute to the turning around we are trying to do in Nigeria.”

The reviewer, Prof. Adebayo Williams, described the book as a rich collection of the author’s thoughts about true federalism and a better Nigeria.

He described the author as “a thinking soldier in a post colonial Africa” and congratulated him for finally and grudgingly accepting to put pen to paper.

“I must congratulate General Akinrinade for finally and grudgingly accepting a long-standing request of his admirers to put something on paper. This unique opportunity gives his numerous admirers and some of his critics the opportunity of taking him on for his robust intervention in the polity and the destiny of the nation. He remains one of Nigeria’s most illustrious sons, a great career officer who got to the pinnacle of his profession, distinguished warrior, military philosopher, officer gentleman, democratic fighter and a nationalist.”

He went further: “This book is coming at a volatile time in Nigeria when there is so much national anxiety on the state of governance and the structure of the so called federating units. So much national anxiety, state of governance and the health of the President have compounded the woes of the polity.

“This book reveals that elections do not solve national questions but could actually complicate and exacerbate them as we have all seen that this nation is more divided right now than we were in 2015.”

He further stressed, “The book narrates how as the most senior cadet officer, Akinrinade would take other junior cadet officers to General Yakubu Gowon to have lunch. Gowon reciprocated the affection by giving promising younger officers opportunity. The title of the book is revealing. It is a robust publication that tells much about the military times of Akinrinade to his democratic days.

“This book is a continuation of his quest for peace and progress in this country, Nigeria,” he said.

Akinrinade is a man of integrity – Chief Ade-Ojo

Frontline businessman and founder of Elizade University, Ilara Mokin in Ondo State, Chief Michael Ade Ojo said; “I must say with all honesty that events like this are not supposed to be missed because they are rare. I have known Akinrinade since 1968 when we met at Surulere and I can say he is a reliable personality, I can trust him with anything and I am more than convinced that the book will turn out to be a Bible for Nigerians.”

He remains one of the best officers Nigerian Army ever produced — Ike Nwachukwu, Gusau

Explaining the virtues of Akinrinade, Chief Ike Nwachukwu and former National Security Adviser, Gen Aliyu Gasau said: “He remains one of the best Military officer Nigeria ever produced. We admire him because of his great intellect and being a courageous Army General. He is an interesting personality and he showed tremendous leadership even during the war when he led the troops.”

The roll call

The book presentation attracted retired military and police officers, traditional rulers, governors, former governors, government representatives, traditional rulers and media executives. They included: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor Rauf Aregbesola, former National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Ayo Opadokun, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, General David Jemibewon, Pator Tunde Bakare, former National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Gasau, General Alabi Isama, General Mohammed Magboro, Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Prof. Adebayo Williams, Brigadier General Ola Oni, General Ike Nwachukwu, Prof Anya O. Anya, Senator Cornelius Olatunji, Chief Alex Duduyemi, Prof. Banji Akinteye, Chief Jonathan Olopade, Engr Afolabi Salami, Bashorun Chief Kola Daisi, Chief Michael Ade Ojo, Publisher of Vanguard, Mr Sam Amuka, former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Others are Prof Olu Aina, Mr Fola Adeola, General Manager and Editor in Chief of Vanguard, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, Mr Kayode Komolafe of Thisday, Chief Jimi Disu, General Ndubuisi Kanu, Felix Adenaike, Prof. Banjo Akintoye, Vice Admiral Adekeye, Chief Ayo Akinyemi and Chief John Odeyemi.

