Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Retired Police, three women rescued by Nigeria Army in Niger State

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Military personnel under the 707 Special Forces Brigade of Nigerian Army have rescued a retired Police officer and three women in what it terms ‘clearance operation’ at Mangodo village in Niger State. According to the statement issued and signed by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 707 Special Forces Brigade, Major Olabisi Ayeni in …

The post Retired Police, three women rescued by Nigeria Army in Niger State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.