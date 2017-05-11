Pages Navigation Menu

Retraction

APOLOGY

In the Vanguard on-line of Thursday edition of May 4, 2017 we published a news item, titled ‘illegal oil deals: Clear yourself of corruption allegations, Group tells Sahara Energy Group” i.e. http://www.vanguardngr.com/?illegal+oil+deals%3
+A+Clear+yourself+of+corruption+allegations2c+Group+tells+sahara+Group.

In which some unpleasant statements and insinuations were made concerning the person of Sahara Energy Group. We have since discovered the said report to be false and hereby retract the publication. We apologize to Sahara Energy Group and its management and regret the inconvenience the said publication may have caused. Once again accept our apology.

