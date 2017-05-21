Reunion of Chibok girls a milestone- Group

The Spokesperson of the Bring Back Our Girls Group, Mr Sesugh Akume, has said the reunion of 82 Chibok girls with their parents was a milestone.

Reacting to the reunion of the girls with their parents after about three years in captivity of Boko Haram insurgents in the North East, Akume said on Sunday in Abuja that the reunion brought joy and hope.

“The parents arrived at 6 a.m on Saturday. We spoke with some on the phone. They are ecstatic.

“The joy is unexplainable. We give kudos to the Federal Government for finally facilitating the meeting.

“We look forward to our 113 coming back and reuniting with their families,” he said.

Akume lauded the efforts of government and appealed that the parents, who were still awaiting their daughters return, “get support and succour from the government and not be neglected’’.

So far, a total of 106 Chibok school girls, out of the 219 captured on the night of April 14, 2014, in Borno have been rescued.

