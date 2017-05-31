REVEALED! Former President Jonathan is Broke, Always Complaining of Funds

In an exclusive interview with SaharaReporters, the former Director of New Media of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Deji Adeyanju, has revealed that former President Goodluck Jonathan is broke.

Adeyajnju who spoke as he evaluated the Buhari administration with Omoyele Sowore, maintained that since leaving office, the former President frequently complained of experiencing paucity of fund.

The former PDP youth leader also insisted that though Jonathan was incorrupt, most people around him were corrupt.

“I don’t think that the former President, Jonathan, was corrupt but he had too many corrupt people around him. He was a simple man, had trust on people.

“His problem was that he trusted so many people but they did not leave up to expectation. He gave them room to operate and now he complains that he don’t have money.

“If a former President can be complaining all the time, which he does frequently; he starts raising the issue of people that stole so much money and he just shake his head,” he said.

Watch the full interview below;