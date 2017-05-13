Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

REVEALED: HOW CABAL INSERTED CONTROVERSIAL WORD INTO BUHARI’S LETTER

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

………. To undermine Osinbajo, cause mischief Notwithstanding Presidency position that Professor YemiOsinbajo remains Acting President, indication emerged weekend that the controversial phrase’ To Coordinate’  was inserted by an agent of the cabal in Aso rock in order to undermine Vice President Osinbajo, the Nigerian Pilot Weekend has learnt. Recall that Minister of information, Lai Mohammed had […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.