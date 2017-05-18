Revealed: What Killed Nollywood Actress Moji Olaiya

Nollywood actress and film maker, Mojisola Olaiya who shone into limelight in Wale Adenuga’s SuperStory TV Series has been reported dead minutes ago.

She died in Canada. It was said that her cause of death could be linked to complications that arose from her child birth in March. She died Of Cardiac Arrest.

It is also possible that the actress would be buried in Canada where she passed on.

Moji Olaiya welcomed her first child In Canada.

The post Revealed: What Killed Nollywood Actress Moji Olaiya appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

