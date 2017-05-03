Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Revenue Mobilisation, Number One Priority of ERGP, Says Udoma – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Revenue Mobilisation, Number One Priority of ERGP, Says Udoma
THISDAY Newspapers
The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, has affirmed that revenue mobilisation is cardinal for the government to achieve intended results as encapsulated in the (2017-2020) medium-term Economic Recovery and Growth …
ERGP: FG begins development of implementation roadmapBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Home BUSINESS Economy Nigeria's debt service to revenue ratio will reduce as revenue improves –…National Accord
ERGP: FG develops implantation roadmapNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
WorldStage
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.