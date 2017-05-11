King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is surprisingly good, and surprisingly political – Vox
Vox
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is surprisingly good, and surprisingly political
Vox
Not every movie is a political statement in 2017, but some of them sure are. So it's altogether fitting that King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is a goofy, splendid medieval romp that also makes a distinctly English case for a moderate populism. The …
