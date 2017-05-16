Revive BRACED Commission, NUJ tells S-South govs

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—South- South zone of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has told governors in the zone to intensify efforts to revive the BRACED Commission with a view to accelerating the economic growth of the zone.

In a communiqué at the end of the quarterly meeting of the Zone F, comprising the six states in the South-South, read by the Vice President of the zone, Edward Ogwude, it also called on the state governors to check the excesses of Fulani herdsmen, who have caused havoc in some states in the region.

The communiqué, while commending the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for the ban on Community Development Associations, CDAs, in Edo State, said that the recent legislation backing the ban on CDAs will help bring peace and order in communities in the state.

The communiqué said: “We believe that reviving the BRACED Commission will go a long way in ensuring togetherness, peace and accelerated development in the region. The Zone, in consideration of the importance of a workable synergy between government and the media towards a virile society, urged state governors to be accessible and to develop good rapport with state Councils of the NUJ as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, for better dissemination of government policies and programmes.

“The meeting also commended governors who have not relented in offering support to state councils of the union in aid of their activities. The meeting commended the Federal Government for re-awarding the contract for the completion of the East-West Road as well as the award of contract for the construction of the Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene-Aba Highway and called on it to prevail on the construction firms to deliver the road projects within the scheduled completion period.

“It called on South-South governments, owing civil servants and pensioners to utilise the Paris Club refund to clear the backlog of salary arrears and entitlements to ameliorate their plights.

“The meeting reiterated the need for members to desist from the use of social media to disparage their colleagues, the Union or any other member of the public. It called on Councils to sanction any erring member accordingly.”

The post Revive BRACED Commission, NUJ tells S-South govs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

