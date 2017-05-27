Rex Lawson: The Highlife Legend

By Steve Ayorinde Cardinal Rex Jim Lawson’s name will not only be written in gold as one of the most gifted musicians in Nigeria – this witty, affable and good looking ‘waterside crooner’ was popular throughout the West Africa. The Cardinal of Highlife heat’ as Res was fondly called, introduced highlife music into the Eastern Region of the country. Highlife music (which originated in Ghana) was already part of the music culture in the Western region, through maestros like Bobby Benson, Victor Olaiya among others.

