Rice smuggling: FG threatens to shut land borders

The Federal Government has threatened to shut some land borders if the smuggling of rice continues from neighbouring countries. Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, gave the warning on Monday while speaking to newsmen on some of the Federal Government’s achievements in the agriculture sector in the last two years in Abuja….

