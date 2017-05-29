Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rice smuggling: FG threatens to shut land borders

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Federal Government has threatened to shut some land borders if the smuggling of rice continues from neighbouring countries. Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, gave the warning while speaking to newsmen on some of the Federal Government’s achievements in the agriculture sector in the last two years in Abuja. Ogbeh said the decision had become necessary to encourage local rice farmers and to enable the country achieve self sufficiency in rice by 2018.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.