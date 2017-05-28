Rich Homie Quan Detained by Police on Suspicion of Drug and Gun Possession – Complex
Rapper Rich Homie Quan has reportedly been detained by police in Georgia on suspicion of gun and drug possession, according to TMZ. Quan was allegedly taken in by police while on the way to a show he was supposed to perform at on Saturday night.
