Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rich Homie Quan Detained by Police on Suspicion of Drug and Gun Possession – Complex

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Complex

Rich Homie Quan Detained by Police on Suspicion of Drug and Gun Possession
Complex
Rapper Rich Homie Quan has reportedly been detained by police in Georgia on suspicion of gun and drug possession, according to TMZ. Quan was allegedly taken in by police while on the way to a show he was supposed to perform at on Saturday night.
Rich Homie Quan Arrested En Route To Club PerformanceHotNewHipHop
Rich Homie Quan Arrested En Route To Georgia ConcertHipHopDX
Rich Homie Quan Arrested on His Way to ConcertThe BoomBox
The FADER –411mania.com –HipHop-N-More (blog) –TMZ.com
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.