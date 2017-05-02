“Rich Kids and the Fashion Industry: A Myth or Fact?” – WATCH a New Episode of Spice 101 on BN TV
Spice TV’s “Spice 101” has got a new episode. According to Spice TV: The Nigerian Fashion Industry has become more open than ever and each passing day new creatives are emerging. In fact Nigerian Fashion Designers are constantly looking for new ways to put the Nigerian fashion industry on the global map. The Challenge is […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!