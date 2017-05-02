“Rich Kids and the Fashion Industry: A Myth or Fact?” – WATCH a New Episode of Spice 101 on BN TV

Spice TV’s “Spice 101” has got a new episode. According to Spice TV: The Nigerian Fashion Industry has become more open than ever and each passing day new creatives are emerging. In fact Nigerian Fashion Designers are constantly looking for new ways to put the Nigerian fashion industry on the global map. The Challenge is […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

