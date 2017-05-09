Richards Bay protesters flip police cars – News24
|
News24
|
Richards Bay protesters flip police cars
News24
Durban – Protesters used front loaders to flip police vehicles and tear up roadside barriers at the Richards Bay Harbour on Tuesday. Police fired shots at the earth-moving machines in their attempt to keep them at bay, without success. – Were you there?
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!