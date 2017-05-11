Richest rapper: Diddy dwarfs Jay Z, Dr. Dre
Jay Z’s fortunes jumped 30 percent last year to give him an estimated net worth of $810 million, but it was not enough to dethrone Sean “Diddy” Combs from the top of Forbes annual list on Wednesday of the world’s wealthiest hip hop artists. Combs retained his No. 1 spot with an estimated net worth […]
