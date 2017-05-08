Rights group lauds Kachikwu over Warri Refinery operations

By Tare Youdeowei

Niger Delta Anti-Corruption Crusaders has commended the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, Chief Operating Officer (Refineries) Anibor Kragha and Managing Director of Warri Refining and Petrochemicals Company, Mr. Adewale Ladenegan, for the smooth operations of Warri Refinery.

The group, in a statement by its Coordinator, Mr Kingsley Emoefeme, yesterday in Warri, Delta State, commended the Managing Director of Warri Refining and Petrochemicals Company, Mr. Ladenegan, for being diligent, transparent in running the refinery, and ensuring that it works perfectly.

It said: “Dr. Kachikwu, NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Baru, Chief Operating Officer ( Refineries) Kragha have been working tirelessly to fully restore our refineries. We believe that their efforts have been complemented by Mr. Ladenegan and results can be seen in Warri Refinery.”

