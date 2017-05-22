Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o to Co-Star in new Movie following Social Media Campaign

Last month, Twitter users started a campaign to have Grammy winner Rihanna co-star in a movie with Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o after a photo of the both of them was posted by one Twitter user. Another user quoted the tweet and said: That comment caught the eye of the Oscar winning Kenyan star and she […]

The post Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o to Co-Star in new Movie following Social Media Campaign appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

