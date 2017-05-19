Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond as the Ultimate Carat Queen of Cannes – PEOPLE.com

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


PEOPLE.com

Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond as the Ultimate Carat Queen of Cannes
PEOPLE.com
Shine bright like a diamond, shine bright like a diamond! Rihanna completely ignored Coco Chanel's sage advice: “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” And rightfully s,o as Bad Gal RiRi was toasted by Cannes' elite to …
Rihanna launches her Chopard jewellery line in CannesDaily Mail
Rihanna oozes glamour in show-stopping tulle gown at Cannes Chopard dinner to honour her new jewellery lineMirror.co.uk
Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond At Chopard's Cannes Dinner In Her HonorPerezHilton.com
Vogue.com –Just Jared –HarpersBAZAAR.com –PopCulture.com
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.